While we all know how negative social media can be, it seems like lately there have been even more people that have been finding that out the hard way. Yes, there are way too many keyboard tough guys, and people that want to be jerks online. But there are also often times that people post online expecting a certain response and often times things don't go as planned. It seems like there have been lots of people that have been posting to the Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves, and Recommendations Facebook group and many of them have received unexpected and harsh comments in response to their post, just know when you post there it opens you up to brutal honesty.

TYLER, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO