Amon-Ra St. Brown has become a do-it-all guy for the Lions, and he’s embracing a comparison to one of the most versatile players in the NFL. Over his now rookie record run of five straight games with eight or more receptions, Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL. With D’Andre Swift out for four games prior to returning Sunday against the Seahawks, and T.J. Hockenson out the last couple games after season-ending thumb surgery, the Lions have leaned on St. Brown.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO