Basketball

St. Joe advances to Benedictine final with a buzzer beater

By VSN Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValentine hits game-winning 3-pointer as time expires. Coming out of a time out with 10.9 seconds to play, No. 3 Mount St. Joseph trailed Philadelphia’s Archbishop Ryan 60-59 in a semifinal game at the Benedictine Prep (VA) Capital City Classic, Wednesday evening in Richmond. Ryan...

14news.com

Central basketball player reacts to buzzer-beater finish

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For any basketball player, bringing your team a win is a big deal. For Central’s Blake Herdes, bringing your team a win at the last second after a neck-and-neck game, that’s even better. If you grew up playing baseball, you may have dreamed of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chaminade’s Kenyatta Jackson Jr., St. Thomas’ Dawson Alters end high-school careers at Under Armour All-America Game

Chaminade-Madonna defensive linema Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and St. Thomas Aquinas offensive lineman Dawson Alters had the opportunity to end their high-school careers on a high note. The two local standouts played in Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, getting the chance to face off against some of the nation’s top high-school players. “It was pretty cool,” ...
ORLANDO, FL
Ryan
abc17news.com

Davis scores 37 in No. 23 Badgers’ win over No. 3 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a career-high 37 points and 14 rebounds, and Brad Davison added 15 points to help No. 23 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Purdue 74-69. The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for their third straight win. Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey added 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak. Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Bulls Back To Full Strength; 7 Game Win Streak Following Second Buzzer Beater From DeMar DeRozan

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bulls are in good spirits shooting around at the Advocate Center — riding a 7-game win streak, first in the East, and finally back to full strength. “We preach resilience all the time. Billy always talks to us about that. This is a whole team, not just focused on one guy and we all just come in here and try to contribute to win,” said guard Lonzo Ball. Lonzo Ball, the last starter to come off COVID protocols, will play Monday against the Magic. “I had no symptoms, so I was good. Sitting in the house watching the games,...
NBA
Daily Herald

DeRoz-again: Bulls win another improbable buzzer-beater

In one sense, history repeated itself. But then again, DeMar DeRozan made his own history in Washington on Saturday. DeRozan hit a game-winning 3-point basket at the buzzer for the second consecutive game, giving the Bulls a 120-119 victory over the Wizards and their seventh straight win overall. Keep in...
NBA
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
lakers365.com

DeRozan buzzer beater lifts Bulls, LeBron hits 43 in win

Chicago's DeMar DeRozan sank a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Bulls over Indiana 108-106 on Friday, stretching their NBA win streak to six games, while LeBron James scored 43 points to spark a Los Angeles Lakers romp. DeRozan added six assists, three rebounds and three steals while scoring 13 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulls improved to 23-10, matching Brooklyn for the Eastern Conference lead.
NBA
famuathletics.com

Bell Banks Buzzer-Beater at Bethune-Cookman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. | Repeat the following statement, five times, really fast: Maleaha Bell banked the buzzer-beating bucket at Bethune-Cookman. Florida A&M's journey through the Southwestern Athletic Conference began with a nail-biting 70-68 win over its in-state rival, where the redshirt-junior guard propelled her team to its first success of the season with .7 seconds on the clock. The New Year opener also captured head coach Shalon Pillow's first career win as well as career-high points for Dylan Horton and Anisja Harris. The latter swished a 3-pointer to tie things at 68-all with less than a second remaining.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
