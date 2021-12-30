ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

“Five Souls”

By DOUG BELAIR
floridaweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the summer of 1962, a man with one hand took our picture. He pulled up in front of the house just as we came home from church. “Excuse me,” he said to Ma. “I’m in town for a wedding but I can’t resist a snap of these girls.” Before she...

charlottecounty.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridaweekly.com

“Tall”

John and Rob were being chased. A group of five boys from their middle school raced after them through the wooded trails of St. Augustine. Sneakers slipped on nettles and sand. It darkened as they ran deeper into the woods. John threw his wallet into the bushes just before they were tackled into a small clearing, invisible to the world.
PUBLIC SAFETY
floridaweekly.com

And the winner is…

From her home in Knoxville, Tenn., Megan Sistrunk frequently Googles “Naples, Fla., news” in hopes of learning something more about her future hometown. She and her family plan to move to Naples within the year, joining other relatives already living here. It was from one of those Google...
KNOXVILLE, TN
floridaweekly.com

Photo of “sad” little Georgia house elicits most stories

Each round of the 2021 Writing Challenge offered writers two photo prompts to inspire their creative muses. They could write one story or two stories for each of the eight rounds, but never a story that combined both prompts. We averaged 75-80 entries for each round, and the division between prompts was fairly even.
GEORGIA STATE
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Jersey State
HOLAUSA

These are the smartest cat breeds

Cats are very clever animals. If you have a cat at home, they will surely have surprised you on more than one occasion by their occurrences or how they solve challenges or setbacks. But there are races that stand out more than others for their intelligence. There are kittens that are distinguished by their ability to communicate, make themselves understood or interact with other animals.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Hippie#Celebrity#German
CBS Chicago

Renowned Funeral Director Lafayette Gatling Sr. Dies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Renowned South Side funeral director Lafayette Gatling Sr. has died. Gatling was 81. Gatling’s family announced that he died Tuesday. Born in 1940, Gatling went on to build three Gatling Funeral Homes – including one at 10133 S. Halsted St. where many Chicago families who lost their loved ones to violence held their funerals. Gatling offered the families hope and healing, and sometimes conducted their funeral arrangements for free. Gatling was a native of Seaboard, North Carolina. His mother passed away when he was 5 years old, while his father, Raymond Gatling, was away fighting in World War II. “It was through...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Cats
floridaweekly.com

Pets of the WEEK

These animals are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. All animals are microchipped, neutered and current with their shots. We are open by appointments only. All of our adoptable pets are on the AWL website (www.awlshelter.org). If you see a pet that you would like to meet, call to make an appointment. We are taking appointments from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
northscottpress.com

'Cancer robbed us of a beautiful soul'

Our hearts are broken. Joe's mom was the most incredible mom, mother-in-law and grandma. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription. If...
HEALTH
TMZ.com

Big Daddy Weave's Jay Weaver Dead at 42 from COVID Complications

Big Daddy Weave's Jason "Jay" Weaver is dead after suffering complications from COVID-19. In a heartfelt message on Instagram his brother and fellow band member, Mike, shared the tragic news ... "I'm sorry to bring this news, but I am excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago."
PUBLIC HEALTH
floridaweekly.com

“Gonna Find Her”

It was still dark when the call came in, dancing my cell phone on the night table. Someone reported that the little one was spotted deep inside the Okeefendokee swamp. Time is of the essence. I had been there several times participating in searches, and I knew it was a dangerous and forbidding place. I arose from my bed charged with excitement to find her, but based on past experience, I knew this could be false hope.

Comments / 0

Community Policy