Top 10 Courses that CEOs Take

As a child, Doug Parker lived in many cities in the United States because of his father’s job, who started as a butcher in a supermarket chain but eventually took various positions. Although many boys at a young age get excited about aeroplanes or want to become pilots, he had never such worries. What interested him most was picking numbers. On Sunday mornings, he read the baseball scores and looked for top scorers. He liked to calculate the slugging rate. According to the East Valley Tribune, his favourite Major League Baseball team was the Cincinnati Reds and his player, Pete Rose.

