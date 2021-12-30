ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS’ Upcoming Episode Featuring Former ‘Suits’ Star

By Maggie Schneider
 5 days ago
The new “NCIS” episode features a familiar face. “Suits” fans will be excited to see this actress gracing the screen once again.

Get ready, “Suits” fans! You are going to love the upcoming episode of “NCIS.” Episode 19 of Season 10 features special guest star, Amanda Schull. The 43-year old actress is playing a character named Kay Barlow. As of right now, this is not a recurring role.

Amanda Schull is staying busy since her role as Katrina Bennett on “Suits” ended. She is a leading lady in two Hallmark Channel Original Movies. She also appeared on an episode of “MacGyver.” Fans are hoping that the actress receives a larger chunk of screen time in her episode of “NCIS.”

The upcoming episode is titled “Pledge of Allegiance.” The new installment, airing January 3, includes a short network description.

“NCIS is called in when Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified Navy software used to pilot combat drones.”

Fans assume that Schull’s role of Kay Barlow will be somehow connected to the case. However, some are hoping that she becomes a series antagonist.

Be sure to tune into CBS on January 3, 2022 at 9 p.m. EST to catch the episode.

NCIS Brings Back a Fan Favorite

Surprise, “NCIS” fans! Actress Meredith Eaton is returning to upcoming episodes of the show. She is coming back as Carol Wilson, an immunologist. Eaton appears in three previous episodes of “NCIS” and the cast and crew are excited for her return. Showrunner Steven D. Binder explains that the actress “brings [a] wonderful energy” to the series.

“Since her last guest appearance in Season 11, we’ve been chomping at the bit to have her back whenever her schedule allowed,” Binder says. “And now, with the team desperately needing the help of an expert immunologist, who better than Meredith’s beloved ‘Carol Wilson’ to come and save the day? The only real question is, will she be in time?”

Actor and series regular Brian Dietzen receives a writing credit for his work on the second half of the current season. He says it gave him the perfect excuse to bring Meredith Eaton back on set.

“Sometimes you get to write something for tv. And sometimes that means you get to hang out with friends you haven’t seen in far too long,” Dietzen says. “So happy you’re here @themereaton!”

What are your thoughts, “NCIS” fans? Are you excited for her return? Why is Carol Wilson back? It sounds like we have a lot to look forward with these new episodes.

‘NCIS’ Stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo Almost Starred in Another Show Together

NCIS fans, didn’t you adore Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo and all their on-screen sizzling chemistry?. Folks who need their NCIS fix love to talk about old, comfortable characters from the show’s past. While the show currently is in season 19, you can stream the earlier episodes. And Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David definitely don’t go out of style, although it’s been years since either was a full-time character on the series.
Meredith Eaton
Amanda Schull
Brian Dietzen
