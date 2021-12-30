ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets Morning News: Silent Night

By Linda Surovich
Amazin' Avenue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the players are locked out by the owners, the owners can more than afford to pay them what they are worth with Steve Cohen leading the way as the wealthiest owner in Major League Baseball. With a disappointing season behind them and a new year on the horizon,...

www.amazinavenue.com

metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Celebrate 60 Years as an Organization

Good morning and Happy New Year, Mets fans! We hope everyone is having a happy and safe holiday weekend. With January 2022 here, it is also the year in which the Mets celebrate their 60th anniversary as an organization. They updated their profiles today to recognize the anniversary. It will be a fun season of celebrating 60-years of the New York Mets once the season gets going.
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: 22 Years Ago, Mets Release Bobby Bonilla

On this date in Mets history, the Mets released someone who you may have heard of — and who many haven’t forgotten about. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was sporting some Mets gear recently. Mets pitching prospect J.T. Ginn has shown some reasons why he could be slated...
Amazin' Avenue

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2022: 25-23

Acquired: IFA, November 20, 2019 (Irapa, Venezuela) Born on November 30, 2001, Robert Dominguez was eligible to sign as an international free agent over the 2018-2019 international free agent signing period but flew under the radar and went unsigned as his stuff generally did not draw much attention from scouts and evaluators. The additional year of growth and development did wonders for the right-hander, as he grew, added more muscle to his frame, and added a few more miles per hour to his fastball. He received a handful of offers throughout the rest of the signing period, primarily in the low-five-figures territory, but turned them all down. Training in the Dominican Republic in the summer of 2019, he made mechanical changes to his delivery that unlocked some additional velocity in his. By the end of the summer, he had transformed his 93 MPH fastball into a pitch that flirted with triple digits. Impressed by the velocity, the Mets signed him shortly thereafter, making the right-hander a $95,000 offer in November 2019, just a few days before his 17th birthday. Dominguez would have started his professional career in the Dominican Summer League in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season delayed his debut. Instead, he was forced to wait until 2021, when the team assigned him to the FCL Mets. Managing his workload extremely carefully, the right-hander appeared in 10 games and pitched a total of 12.0 innings, posting an 8.25 ERA. He allowed 15 hits in total, walked 9, and struck out 10.
Larry Brown Sports

Ken Rosenthal releases statement in response to losing MLB Network job

Ken Rosenthal shared a statement on Monday in response to a report about him losing his job with MLB Network. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Monday about Rosenthal’s status. He said that Rosenthal was quietly taken off-air by MLB Network in 2020 for about three months due to criticism of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Marchand further reported that Rosenthal has since been forced out at MLB Network entirely, as the reporter’s contract was not renewed for 2022.
NBC Sports

How Bonds is faring so far on his final Baseball Hall ballot

Every January since 2013, a collective groan could be heard throughout the Bay Area with each new Baseball Hall of Fame class announcement. That's because, for nine consecutive years, Barry Bonds has been denied enshrinement in Cooperstown. Now entering his 10th and final season on the ballot, the former Giants...
FanSided

Yankees must be kidding with this latest rumored shortstop plan

Whenever you have the opportunity to acquire a Gold Glove third baseman, you simply have to … and then you move him to shortstop. Uhh, wait … this wasn’t exactly what we were talking about when we said “get good players and figure out the logjams/lineup construction later.”
FanSided

This former Chicago Cubs pitcher has a new baseball home

The Chicago Cubs made a lot of bad decisions after winning the World Series in 2016. One of them was giving Tyler Chatwood a ridiculous contract that he had absolutely no chance of living up to. He had a cup of coffee with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2011 before five solid years with the Colorado Rockies from 2012-2017 (he didn’t pitch in 2013).
Sporting News

Ken Rosenthal broke an MLB commandment: Thou shalt not speak ill of Rob Manfred

MLB Network: Happy talk about the national pastime, all the time. Or else. The league media arm executed the "or else" recently by not renewing network insider Ken Rosenthal's contract. His offense? Per Andrew Marchand of the York Post, it was less-than-glowing words he wrote about MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on the pages of one of Rosenthal's other employers, The Athletic, during the COVID-related labor battle of 2020.
CBS Boston

David Ortiz Still The Leading Hall Of Fame Vote-Getter, But Outlook May Not Be Great For First-Year Induction

BOSTON (CBS) — In the quest for David Ortiz to become a first ballot Hall of Famer, there is some positive news. But there’s also some potentially bad news. On the plus side, based on public votes revealed and compiled by Ryan Thibodaux for bbhoftracker.com, Ortiz is still the most popular player on voters’ ballots this year. Of the 123 ballots that have been made public, Ortiz has received 81.3 percent of the vote. Considering just 75 percent of the vote is needed for induction, this is very good news for Ortiz. But based on history, it’s unlikely to get Ortiz into the...
True Blue LA

Decision in Trevor Bauer case still pending

A decision in whether or not to file criminal charges against Trevor Bauer is not likely to come until January, reports Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic. Though the Pasadena Police Department turned over its findings in late August, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has said that the sexual assault case brought against Bauer is still under review.
FanSided

Freddie Freeman drama could hurt Braves for years to come if they aren’t careful

The Atlanta Braves must act swiftly and carefully with top free agent Freddie Freeman once the MLB lockout comes to and end. Freeman will decide between the Braves, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Yankees (among any other mystery teams) once the lockout finally comes to an end. Until then, the speculation only grows as to what Freeman will do, though the overwhelming majority of pundits and folks around baseball assume he’ll re-sign with Atlanta.
Inside The Phillies

Is Bobby Abreu a Hall of Famer?

Bobby Abreu spent nine years as an elite player with the Phillies, through both losing and winning seasons. Though his play never helped the Phillies reach the playoffs, he might have done enough to reach Cooperstown.
