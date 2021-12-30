DXMR90 controller from Banner designed for processing machine sensor signals

Sensor Technology Ltd. has extended its range of SGR510/520 series noncontact torque sensors to 13,000 nm. The devices use a full four-element strain gauge bridge design, which compensates for any extraneous forces such as bending moments being inadvertently applied to the sensor, improving sensitivity and providing a wide temperature tolerance. Other features include an optional adjustable moving average filter, a power supply range from 12 to 32 VDC, user-configurable analog output voltages, a choice of RS232 communications, USB interface, CAN bus interface, external Ethernet gateway, TorqView software, and LabView virtual instruments.
