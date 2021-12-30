DXMR90 controller from Banner designed for processing machine sensor signals

Creating an effective classifier relies on extracting useful features from the underlying data. In this tutorial, we outline a tool that optimizes audio feature extraction. Humans are great at classifying noises. We can hear a chirp and surmise that it belongs to a bird, we can hear an abstract noise and classify it as speech with a particular meaning and definition. This relationship between humans and audio classification forms the basis of speech and human communication as a whole. Translating this incredible ability to computers on the other hand can be a difficult challenge, to say the least.

