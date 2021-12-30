ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

DEA Agent Shot At While Doing Surveillance In West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00V9kR_0dZ6jDus00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A DEA agent was shot at Wednesday night in West Baltimore, authorities confirmed.

It happened about 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Fayette Street, DEA Supervisory Special Agent Todd Edwards said.

Edwards told WJZ the unnamed agent was doing surveillance work when someone opened fire at them.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired at the agent, whom Edwards said was not injured in the incident.

The agent works for the agency’s Washington D.C. division.

Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately released Thursday.

Comments / 10

Gene Pettit
4d ago

they haven't stopped shooting at Cops in Baltimore City, Let's Go Brandon

Reply(2)
16
Deirdre Keeney
3d ago

Probably there bringing in the drugs and collecting money. The most CORRUPT agency in our government

Reply
5
Ranger1
3d ago

Why is this news? Being shot at in a Democrat run shithole like Baltimore is no big deal.

Reply
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Baltimore Cop, Mom of Four, Who Was Ambushed In Her Patrol Car Has Died

Keona Holley, a Baltimore police officer, who was ambushed and shot in her police car a week ago, has died from her injuries, the Baltimore Sun reports. Holley, who joined the police force two years ago, was reportedly shot in the head on Thursday December, 16 in Curtis Bay. According to reports, the mother of four was placed on life support and a vigil was held by community members on Wednesday who prayed for a “miracle” and a speedy recovery.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while pumping gas on West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while pumping gas Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 37-year-old was filling up his car around 9:49 p.m. when a gunman wearing all black approached and shot him twice at a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

34 Year-Old Woman Shot and Killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On December 29, 2021, at approximately 10:44 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers responded to the 3300 block of Edgewood Road to investigate discharging. When officers arrived at the location, officers located a 34-year-old female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed on Christmas day in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – On December 25, 2021, at approximately 6:39 p.m., Southern District patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of Hollins Street for a report of a shooting. Once at the location, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Edwards
CBS Baltimore

Man, 18, Charged With Attempted Murder In Northeast Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man is under arrest in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore last month that sent another man to the hospital, police said Thursday. Andrew Abiola is charged with attempted murder, assault and other offenses in the Nov. 25 shooting, Baltimore Police said. Police suspect the shooting resulted from a dispute involving Abiola and the 18-year-old victim, who was found shot multiple times inside a home on Glenwood Avenue. The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was most recently listed in stable condition. Abiola remains in police custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore reports its first and second homicides of 2022

The Baltimore City Police Department released details on the first and second homicides of the new year. At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 3600 block of Gelston Drive for a shooting. According to police, officers located two unidentified adult males who had been shot and pronounced deceased...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot after argument in downtown Baltimore on Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Sunday afternoon, a man who was involved in an argument was shot in downtown Baltimore. At about 2:34 p.m., Central District patrol officers were called to the unit block of North Eutaw Street, for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers found a 28-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

DAYTIME VIOLENCE: 2 men shot within 1 hour in Baltimore

Police are investigating after two men were shot within 1 hour during separate Baltimore shootings. At approximately 9:57AM, officers responded to the 3700 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Baltimore#Dea Agent#Special Agent#Dea Agent Shot#Wjz#Deawashingtondc
foxbaltimore.com

3 People Shot in 2 Northwest Baltimore Shootings Overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- — Police are investigating two separate shootings that left three people injured in Northwest Baltimore overnight. At approximately 11:15PM, officers responded to the 5700 block of Wabash Avenue, for reports of a large crowd of vehicles at a parking lot. Once there, officers heard gunfire in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot, Killed Saturday In South Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Saturday in south Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Hollins Street just before 6:40 p.m., police said. He died at a nearby hospital. Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or online. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Safe Streets Leader Sees Hope For Baltimore After Violent Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is closing a somber chapter of crime in 2021. The Baltimore Police Department released the year-to-date homicide and non-fatal shooting rates Friday. This last year, the agency confirms there were 337 homicides. That’s two more lives lost than in 2020. Similarly, non-fatal shootings also increased. In 2021, there were 726, while the year before tallied 721. As we reflect on the numbers that make up those who were murdered. There are mothers, church members and those who protect and serve our communities. The shooting also took a toll on the youth of the city. But there’s hope for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 5600 block of Purdue Avenue, where they found an unresponsive man shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital. Due to his condition, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police: Man grazed in the head by gunfire in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — A 23-year-old man was found suffering from a graze wound to the head early New Year's Eve in West Baltimore. Patrol officers in the Western District responded to the an area hospital a little after 8:10 a.m. for a reported walk-in shooting victim. Based on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy