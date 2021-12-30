DEA Agent Shot At While Doing Surveillance In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A DEA agent was shot at Wednesday night in West Baltimore, authorities confirmed.

It happened about 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Fayette Street, DEA Supervisory Special Agent Todd Edwards said.

Edwards told WJZ the unnamed agent was doing surveillance work when someone opened fire at them.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired at the agent, whom Edwards said was not injured in the incident.

The agent works for the agency’s Washington D.C. division.

Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately released Thursday.