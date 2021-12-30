American Girl's 2022 doll of the year is trailblazing skier Corinne Tan

Representation matters and students at Mary Baldwin University Virginia know that too well. The students donated hundreds of Black baby dolls to inspire African-American girls to believe in themselves. Having grown up playing with dolls that looked nothing like them, they know the importance of representation and how it impacts the self-esteem of young Black girls. "We know that there is a clear tie between the achievement gap and self-esteem, especially for Black girls," said Reverend Andrea Cornett-Scott, the university's chief diversity officer, who is overseeing the doll drive, reported Good Morning America. "And oftentimes African-American girls have problems with self-image because they don't see a lot of images of themselves in the media, and often they struggle with whether or not they're beautiful." Thanks to the students more than 300 young Black girls in Virginia will have their own Black doll to play with.

