American Girl's 2022 doll of the year is trailblazing skier Corinne Tan

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Girl's 2022 Girl of the Year doll is Corinne Tan. The new doll, which debuted Thursday on "Good Morning America," loves hitting the slopes, being a big sister to Gwynn and training her new puppy Flurry to be a search and rescue dog. In her story, written by...

