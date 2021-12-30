Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale Romgaz SA DRC (SNGRq)

Tidal Energy Has The Potential To Become A Viable And Reliable Renewable Energy Source. Leading renewable energy specialist, Bureau Veritas, has welcomed the Government’s plans to invest in the UK’s tidal energy industry, suggesting that tidal stream electricity has... BV in world’s first international rescue exercise in a...
SLC Agrícola S.A. produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, and permanent livestock. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture. In addition, it is involved in the cattle raising business; production and marketing of seeds and seedlings; reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and its derivatives. Further, the company offers services with agricultural machinery and implements to third parties; and trades in, imports, and exports its agricultural products. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porto Alegre, Brazil. SLC Agrícola S.A. is a subsidiary of SLC Participações S.A.
China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament.
There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country. The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday. It said that the five...
Five global nuclear powers pledged Monday to prevent atomic weapons spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in a rare joint statement setting aside rising West-East tensions to reaffirm a goal of a nuke-free world. Russia welcomed the declaration by the atomic powers and expressed hope it would reduce global tensions.
It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
Oil in 2021 posted its biggest annual rise since 2009 as the rapid Covid vaccine rollout stimulated the reopening of economies, boosting consumption, while oil output remained limited. The U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate soared
When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Germany wants to avoid an escalation in the dispute about a European proposal to classify both nuclear energy and natural gas as climate-friendly energy sources by abstaining in a vote about the investment plan, government sources said on Monday. The European Commission's decision to include...
The German government said Monday that it considers nuclear energy dangerous and objects to European Union proposals that would let the technology remain part of the bloc's plans for a climate-friendly future
American manufacturers in December matched their slowest pace of growth in 11 ,months as they coped with persistent labor and material shortages and a fresh onslaught by the omicron strain of the coronavirus.
Comments / 0