Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale Romgaz SA DRC (SNGRq)

SLC Agrícola S.A. produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, and permanent livestock. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture. In addition, it is involved in the cattle raising business; production and marketing of seeds and seedlings; reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and its derivatives. Further, the company offers services with agricultural machinery and implements to third parties; and trades in, imports, and exports its agricultural products. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porto Alegre, Brazil. SLC Agrícola S.A. is a subsidiary of SLC Participações S.A.

