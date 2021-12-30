ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Nearly one in three Indiana Army National Guard troops are unvaccinated

By Brock E.W. Turner
wfyi.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the vast majority of soldiers are already vaccinated against COVID-19, the situation is different for some of the Indiana’s approximately 11,500 Army National Guard soldiers. Nearly one in three...

www.wfyi.org

Comments / 5

Trump-Biden suck
4d ago

Get rid of them. They are refusing a direct order from the Secretary of Defense. That is not allowed. This is more than a state issue. The federal government provides Guard units with all of the military hardware like aircraft, transport vehicles, radar, etc. They pay for the one weekend a month and two weeks in the summer. Many career fields required that training and mission numbers be the same as the active-duty troops and the DOD pays for that. Lastly, many resources that used to be active duty are now only in the Guard. Units can be called up with 72 hour notice so they need to maintain the same unit readiness as active duty. The Indiana Guard has served more active duty time than I believe any state. Individuals could be court-martialed, given jail time, fined, reduced in rank, and a dishonorable discharge. The military has its laws and regulations which may not be the same as civilian law and for good reasons

Reply
2
Related
Army Times

Congress orders Army to open Tour of Duty portal to Reserve, Guard troops

Since late 2017, the Army’s more than 500,000 National Guard and Reserve soldiers haven’t been able to browse short-term Army vacancies except on a government network. Thanks to a new provision in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, however, the service will now make those listings available on soldiers’ personal devices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Navy Times

DC Guard official says the Army is lying about its role in deploying troops on Jan. 6

Another D.C. National Guard official is alleging that top Army officers tried to stall mobilization of Guard troops in response to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Writing on behalf of the then-D.C. Guard adjutant general, former staff judge advocate Army Col. Earl Matthews sent a 36-page memo, first reported by Politico, to the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday, questioning the Pentagon’s official timeline of that day and specifically calling out a recently released Defense Department inspector general report that found officials took appropriate action in response to the riot at the Capitol.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Washington Times

Thousands of soldiers miss vaccine deadline as Army weighs mass purge

Nearly 4,000 U.S. soldiers have refused a COVID-19 vaccine and could be pushed out of the Army beginning next month, the Pentagon said Thursday as military officials grapple with the possibility that the controversy could lead to a mass purge from the ranks. A day after its vaccination deadline Wednesday,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guardsmen#Air National Guard#The Guard
poncacitynow.com

Marines Discharge 103 as US Forces Clear Ranks for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON AP — Military leaders have warned troops for months that they would face penalties for not getting vaccinated. All U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Norman Transcript

Unvaccinated Oklahoma Air National Guard members will not be allowed to participate in drills

OKLAHOMA CITY — The adjutant general for the Oklahoma National Guard said Thursday that unvaccinated airmen may not participate in drills after Jan. 1, 2022. In an emailed statement, Adjutant Gen. Thomas Mancino informed members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard that due to the state’s loss in court on Tuesday, members must be vaccinated or they cannot participate in the National Guard.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Fox News

Five governors call on Pentagon to rescind COVID vaccine mandate for National Guard members

Five Republican governors have sent a letter to the Pentagon asking the Department of Defense to remove its coronavirus vaccine mandate on National Guard members. "We write to request you withdraw part of your and the Service Secretaries’ directives to National Guard members in their Title 32 duty status concerning the COVID-19 vaccine," the letter states. "We acknowledge your right to establish readiness standards for the National Guard for activation into a Title 10 status. However, directives dictating whether training in a Title 32 status can occur, setting punishment requirements for refusing to be COVID-19 vaccinated, and requiring separation from each state National Guard if unvaccinated are beyond your constitutional and statutory authority."
PUBLIC HEALTH
MilitaryTimes

More than 3,000 sailors in the Navy Reserve miss COVID-19 vaccine deadline

Thousands of sailors in the Navy Reserve have missed the deadline to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Navy. A total of 3,002 Ready Reserve sailors remain unvaccinated as of Dec. 29 — a day after the Dec. 28 deadline the service set for sailors in the Reserve to reach full vaccination status.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin National Guard troops take on new role in COVID-19 pandemic

(WLUK) -- Dozens of Wisconsin National Guard soldiers are serving as temporary nursing assistants to help overwhelmed health care providers during the pandemic. Some are even going as far as completing a 59-hour Certified Nursing Assistant program. Currently about 500 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Will the Guard be less busy in 2022?

The past two years have been extremely busy for the National Guard — and that’s an understatement. In 2020, a combination of natural disasters, civil disturbances, election support, COVID-19 pandemic response and federal deployments saw the National Guard used more and for longer than any time period since World War II.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Star-Herald

Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers return home from Jordan

OMAHA -- Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers returned home Thursday just in time for the holidays. The 45 soldiers landed in Texas last week after a 10-month deployment with the 192nd Military Police Detachment in Jordan, according to a news release from the Nebraska National Guard. At Fort Bliss, Texas,...
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WTGS

$100M allocated to Georgia hospitals, 200 National Guard Troops deployed

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that the state will spend $100 million to boost hospital staffing and deploy 200 National Guard troops to help at coronavirus testing sites and hospitals amid an explosion of new infections in the state. Georgia reported 13,670 positive COVID-19 tests...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy