Public Health

Holcomb at odds with lawmakers over COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban

By Brandon Smith
wfyi.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Eric Holcomb remains opposed to banning private companies from enforcing their own COVID-19 vaccine mandates. And the governor has held firm in his view on any government mandate surrounding the vaccine. Holcomb’s position puts him in opposition to the Biden administration’s...

www.wfyi.org

iheart.com

