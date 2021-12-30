ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIP AUDIO 12/29 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Brandi fires back at Lambert, Punk addresses MJF, Cole and O’Reilly tension rises, Jade advances with win over Rosa, TBS debut line-up expands (33 min.)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the...

PWMania

Homicide Issues Warning To Jon Moxley

Veteran pro wrestler Homicide has issued a warning to GCW World Champion Jon Moxley. Homicide won a Do Or Die Rumble at GCW’s Die 4 This event over the weekend, and is now the new #1 contender to Moxley and the GCW World Title. Homicide vs. Moxley is set to take place at The Wrld On GCW from the sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Sunday, January 23.
WWE
Wrestling World

Has Nia Jax already chosen her next job?

In recent months, the umpteenth release shifts that hit WWE's three main rosters: Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown and NXT have caused quite a stir. In the latest waves of layoffs, big names on the main roster have also arrived, such as Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and their respective partners, with several athletes who looked like they could be the future of the main roster but were fired after just a few weeks.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Challenges Beth Phoenix After WWE Day 1

Ever since her return at WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch has been booked as a heel, which was something she wanted to do. Her feuds with Bianca Belair helped shape her heel character in a good way. It seems she challenged Beth Phoenix after the WWE Hall Of Famer returned at WWE Day 1.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Announced For In-Ring Return

It’s been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be making a return to in-ring action for Reality of Wrestling, the promotion he founded in 2005. “BREAKING NEWS: Booker T returns to the ring on Saturday, January 22nd to team with his protégé Gaspar Hernandez in a “Team Team Exhibition Match” in Canton, TX. LOCATION: 800 Flea Market Rd, Canton, TX 75103 PICK YOUR SEATS,” the RoW Twitter page writes.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Superstar Reveals New Ring Name

Last year was tough for the WWE roster as the company released over 80 Superstars due to budget cuts, and former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon happened to be one of the names that got released. Moving forward it looks like the former Ember Moon will be using the name Athena as her ring name.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bron Breakker Wants Steiner Family Involved In His WWE Career

Bron Breakker spoke with Sporting News, and he discussed tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil show. In the main event, he will challenge Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. Bron promises that fans will see a more polished version of himself in the ring. “I think we are going...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Brock Lesnar to appear on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Brock Lesnar will open this week’s Monday Night Raw. WWE announced the news via social media on Monday afternoon and will kick off the show. Lesnar won the WWE Championship at WWE Day One after being inserted into the fatal four-way match between Big E, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins.
WWE
MMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Sean O’Malley sends Dana White, Snoop Dogg into frenzy with Contender Series knockout

Dana White and Snoop Dogg became immediate fans of Sean O’Malley before he officially became a fighter on the UFC roster. On the inaugural season of Dana White’s Contender Series, O’Malley competed in July 2017 — the program’s second card — against Alfred Khashakyan in the old TUF gym in Las Vegas. “The Sugar Show” was born with a one-punch KO of Khashakyan to improve to 8-0 as a pro and earn a contract to compete for the UFC.
UFC
PWMania

Video: Rick Steiner Appears After NXT New Year’s Evil Goes Off The Air

The legendary Rick Steiner watched from ringside as his son Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa for the WWE NXT Title in the main event of tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil event. As seen in the photos and videos below, Steiner cheered his son on throughout the match, and...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Jim Ross announces he’s cancer free

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Jim Ross announced via social media on Wednesday that he is cancer free. Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer in October and has been off AEW television since November due to treatment. Ross will make his return to the AEW...
CELEBRITIES
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 1/2 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-2-2017) Goldberg-Reigns staredown, Strowman vs. Sami, Bailey vs. Jax, on-site correspondent (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Jan. 2, 2017 episode of the WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talk with callers immediately after Raw including thoughts on Goldberg, the show-closing angle hyping the Royal Rumble, Bayley vs. Nia Jax, the Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn match, and much more including another on-site correspondent giving us an in-person review of the program including details on what didn’t air on USA Network.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Initial plans for Big E at WWE Day One revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE Day One didn’t play out as originally planned for Big E. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that going into the show, plans called for him to retain the WWE Championship in the fatal four-way match against Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley. Due to Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, he was removed from the show and his opponent, Brock Lesnar. was placed into the WWE Championship match to make it a fatal five-way. In the match, Lesnar defeated Big E with an F5 to become the WWE Champion. The Observer report indicates that the title change happened strictly because Reigns was not to make the show.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

NXT television this week to feature limited commercials

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This week’s NXT New Year’s Evil show will feature limited commercial interruption. Andrew Zarian from Mat Men reported the news on Monday. New Year’s Evil is the first NXT show of 2022 and includes two top championship matches....
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Sasha Banks makes public comments after injury scare

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Sasha Banks took to Twitter to comment on an injury scare over the weekend. Banks was assisted out of the ring after seemingly injuring her left knee in a back breaker spot during a match with Charlotte Flair. Banks said she was fine and appreciated the well wishes from fans.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

1/4 NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING WRESTLE KINGDOM 16 NIGHT ONE RESULTS: Okada vs. Takagi, Shibata returns, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING WRESTLE KINGDOM 16 NIGHT ONE RESULTS. Kenta, El Phantasmo, & Taiji Ishimori defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Mega Coaches via disqualification. United Empire defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon. Katsuyori Shibata defeated Ren Narita. Evil defeated Ishii...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

MJF Set For Action on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF will compete on AEW Dynamite’s TBS debut this week. AEW announced on Tuesday that MJF will be in action on this Wednesday’s show. His opponent wasn’t named. The show will be the first on TBS for the show, and will be headlined by Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship.
WWE

