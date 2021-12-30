FREE PODCAST 12/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Brandi brings it against Lambert on the mic, O’Reilly and Cole already at odds again, lack of Hangman-Danielson, live callers, emails (150 min)

Jake Paul has proposed a deal to UFC president Dana White, with the YouTube star outlining his demands for a potential fight in the mixed martial arts promotion.Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three victories coming against ex-UFC star Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, a former champion in the promotion.Paul knocked out Askren in April before outpointing Woodley in August, then knocking out the former welterweight title holder in December in his most recent bout.The 24-year-old has since urged White to release MMA stars like Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their UFC contracts...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO