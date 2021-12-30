ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FREE PODCAST 12/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Brandi brings it against Lambert on the mic, O’Reilly and Cole already at odds again, lack of Hangman-Danielson, live callers, emails (150 min)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discuss the tension rising to the surface already...

www.pwtorch.com

firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Challenges Beth Phoenix After WWE Day 1

Ever since her return at WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch has been booked as a heel, which was something she wanted to do. Her feuds with Bianca Belair helped shape her heel character in a good way. It seems she challenged Beth Phoenix after the WWE Hall Of Famer returned at WWE Day 1.
WWE
Wrestling World

Has Nia Jax already chosen her next job?

In recent months, the umpteenth release shifts that hit WWE's three main rosters: Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown and NXT have caused quite a stir. In the latest waves of layoffs, big names on the main roster have also arrived, such as Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and their respective partners, with several athletes who looked like they could be the future of the main roster but were fired after just a few weeks.
WWE
PWMania

Homicide Issues Warning To Jon Moxley

Veteran pro wrestler Homicide has issued a warning to GCW World Champion Jon Moxley. Homicide won a Do Or Die Rumble at GCW’s Die 4 This event over the weekend, and is now the new #1 contender to Moxley and the GCW World Title. Homicide vs. Moxley is set to take place at The Wrld On GCW from the sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Sunday, January 23.
WWE
Wrestling World

Drew McIntyre could be out for a long time

On Saturday night on Day 1, Drew McIntyre faced Madcap Moss in a match that looked like a filler, even if it went on for several minutes, probably to plug the hole left by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar because the match was canceled due to Reigns testing positive for Covid-19.
WWE
Wrestling World

How does Roman Reigns feel?

The biggest absentee of Day 1, the last PPV of the company which went on stage just a few hours ago and which saw Brock Lesnar go to triumph in the title match valid for the WWE Championship against the champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley , was undoubtedly the Universal Champion of Friday Night Smackdown: Roman Reigns.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Announced For In-Ring Return

It’s been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be making a return to in-ring action for Reality of Wrestling, the promotion he founded in 2005. “BREAKING NEWS: Booker T returns to the ring on Saturday, January 22nd to team with his protégé Gaspar Hernandez in a “Team Team Exhibition Match” in Canton, TX. LOCATION: 800 Flea Market Rd, Canton, TX 75103 PICK YOUR SEATS,” the RoW Twitter page writes.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Brock Lesnar to appear on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Brock Lesnar will open this week’s Monday Night Raw. WWE announced the news via social media on Monday afternoon and will kick off the show. Lesnar won the WWE Championship at WWE Day One after being inserted into the fatal four-way match between Big E, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bron Breakker Wants Steiner Family Involved In His WWE Career

Bron Breakker spoke with Sporting News, and he discussed tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil show. In the main event, he will challenge Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. Bron promises that fans will see a more polished version of himself in the ring. “I think we are going...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Jim Ross announces he’s cancer free

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Jim Ross announced via social media on Wednesday that he is cancer free. Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer in October and has been off AEW television since November due to treatment. Ross will make his return to the AEW...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

“I want to steroid test every one of your fighters,” Jake Paul fires back at Dana White’s steroid accusations, takes it as a compliment

Jake Paul is not resting until he gets UFC President Dana White admit he’s wrong about the steroid accusations. YouTube sensation and boxer Jake Paul has been a complete menace to the UFC and its president Dana White. The two have been going in a constant back and forth since the Paul brother beat former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in boxing matches. Jake has responded to White accusing of steroid abuse and has an interesting reply.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Superstar Reveals New Ring Name

Last year was tough for the WWE roster as the company released over 80 Superstars due to budget cuts, and former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon happened to be one of the names that got released. Moving forward it looks like the former Ember Moon will be using the name Athena as her ring name.
WWE
The Independent

Jake Paul outlines UFC contract demands for Jorge Masvidal fight

Jake Paul has proposed a deal to UFC president Dana White, with the YouTube star outlining his demands for a potential fight in the mixed martial arts promotion.Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three victories coming against ex-UFC star Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, a former champion in the promotion.Paul knocked out Askren in April before outpointing Woodley in August, then knocking out the former welterweight title holder in December in his most recent bout.The 24-year-old has since urged White to release MMA stars like Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their UFC contracts...
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul’s proposal to Dana White gains backing from former UFC champion

No1 UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker has backed Jake Paul’s proposal to Dana White over fighter pay and healthcare.YouTuber Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, most recently knocking out Tyron Woodley – having previously outpointed the former UFC champion – and with a knockout of ex-UFC star Ben Askren to his name.Paul has now told UFC president White that he will retire from boxing and compete against Jorge Masvidal in the mixed martial arts promotion, if White increases the base pay for all his fighters and offers them healthcare.White refused Paul’s proposal, though Whittaker highlighted the merits in...
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 1/3 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Brock shows up with Heyman, Big E reacts to his loss at Day 1, Becky promo, Priest vs. Ziggler, Ripley & Nikki challenge Queen Zelina & Carmella, RK-Bro vs. Otis & Gable, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Paul Heyman uniting with Brock Lesnar, the Fatal Four-way to determine the Royal Rumble challenger for Lesnar, Becky Lynch being interrupted by Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair, Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler, Miz & Maryse interacting with Edge & Beth Phoenix, Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler, and more.
WWE
Boxing Scene

Francis Ngannou Guarantees Boxing Crossover: Wants Wilder, Fury

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is scheduled to fight Ciryl Gane on Jan. 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. headlining UFC 270. The MMA match marks the last fight left on Ngannou’s UFC contract. “The Predator” has been a force in the UFC since joining the promotion...
UFC

