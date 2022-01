If the future of automobiles is truly going to be electric — and at the moment that’s what it looks like — then batteries should be easily swappable. Period. I know most of the industry is loath to do this, with big-deal companies like Tesla coming out definitively against it, but the truth is even if swappable batteries aren’t what the carmakers want, it’s much, much better for consumers, and that’s who I care about. Those CEOs can eat dog food for all I care. Don’t believe the claims that battery swapping is too expensive or impractical, because it’s already happening, quick and cheap, in China.

