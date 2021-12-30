ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal’s Social Democrats narrow gap on PM’s party before election

Cover picture for the articleLISBON (Reuters) – Portugal’s opposition Social Democrats narrowed the gap behind Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s Socialist Party in an opinion poll released on Thursday, a month before a snap parliamentary election. The poll by ICS/ISCTE pollsters published by Expresso newspaper put Costa’s centre-left party on 38%,...

