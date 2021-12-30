Fatal accident on Troupe Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred on the 1500 block of Troupe Street.

Two vehicles collided head on. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver received minor injuries.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has identified the victim as 42-year-old Rachel Diane Reeves. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.