Lamar Jackson has been a must-start in fantasy football leagues the past few seasons, but with a string of recent mediocre performances, a tough Week 17 matchup against the Rams, and an ankle injury that’s cost him the past two games, fantasy owners might want to keep him on their benches even if he’s active this week. Either way, it’s important to know whether he’s playing on Sunday, as Ravens’ backup Tyler Huntley might also be in start ’em, sit ’em decisions. That’s why we’ll be here with the latest injury updates throughout the morning on Sunday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO