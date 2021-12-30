ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Skating Rinks, Sledding Hills Now Open

By Alex Svejkovsky
 5 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Grab your friends and family and hit up one of the many sledding hills or skating rinks now open around St. Cloud. St. Cloud Park and Recreation says outdoor ice rinks are open daily, with lighting from...

Ice Castles Opens in New Brighton January 7th Tickets on Sale Wednesday

These are photos from the exhibit in 2020, but it gives you an idea of what you can expect. It's in five different cities across the country, and New Brighton is one of them. Right before the pandemic hit with all of the closures of 2020, we were able to check out this great event. It's back for 2022, and opening next weekend. The hours and dates will be subject to the weather. The past few years the exhibit has been in Stillwater, Excelsior, and New Brighton, which is where it is again this year. It's really very cool. When you think about the time it took to make all of those ice formations that are anything from rooms, to tunnels, to slides both for kids and adults, it's pretty awesome.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Elk River Mom Builds Awesome Rainbow Igloo in Her Yard

When it's cold enough to build an igloo, you might as well do it. A mom in Elk River has created a super fun rainbow-colored igloo in her family's yard. Using 60 aluminum sheet pans from Costco, Tawnya Lynn froze ice every day, making some plain water-colored blocks of ice, as well as ones with food coloring added. She would freeze water overnight in the pans, Tawnya Lynn shared in the comments of the video:
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

