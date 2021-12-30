ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Here's how to watch Ole Miss vs. Baylor

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CoKHu_0dZ6VofB00
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will have some new faces on his staff as the Rebels prepare for his third season in Oxford. AP

The Matchup: No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

Where: Caesars Superdome (74,295), New Orleans

TV: ESPN, 7:45 p.m.

Series: Baylor leads 1-0

Coaches – Baylor: Dave Aranda, 13-9 at Baylor (2nd year) and 13-9 overall (2nd year). Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 15-7 at OM (2nd year) and 76-41 overall (10th year).

Trends: The Rebels and Bears met once previously, a 20-10 win by Baylor in 1975 … Ole Miss has won 12 of its last 14 bowl games, including last season’s Outback Bowl win over Indiana … The 2022 Sugar Bowl is Ole Miss’ 10th appearance in the game and 39th bowl game overall, which is 21st-most nationally … Baylor is making its 26th bowl game and is 13-12 all-time in bowls, though only 2-6 in games on New Year’s … It is the Bears’ third Sugar Bowl (1-1).

Notes: Ole Miss statistically has the fourth-most improved defense in college football, allowing 13.3 points per game (25) less than a season ago … Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral will be playing in his last game for the Rebels. He is one of four quarterbacks with 20 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing this season (31 total) … Corral’s 328 yards of offense per game ranks 10th nationally … Junior running back Snoop Conner has 13 touchdown runs (tied for second in SEC) on just 119 carries (11%) … Baylor’s Abram Smith ranks eighth nationally with 1,429 rushing yards … The Bears have won four games against ranked teams this season … Baylor has not allowed more than 30 points in a single game this season and is holding teams nearly 12 points per game under their season average … Ole Miss and Baylor are tied for fourth and tied for ninth in fourth-down conversions in the country (26 and 22), respectively.

Prediction: Ole Miss 31-24

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Father of Caleb Williams details keys to transfer destination

As everyone continues to follow the breaking development of the Oklahoma Sooners star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entering the transfer portal, more information has come to light on the situation. According to Pete Thamel, Carl Williams, father of the Sooners quarterback, tells Yahoo Sports that the family has followed the...
The Spun

There’s 1 School Getting Mentioned The Most For Caleb Williams

Plenty of college football players rushed into the transfer portal immediately at the end of the 2021 regular season, but on Monday, one of the biggest names in the sport threw his hat into the ring on the late side. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced on Monday afternoon that he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outback Bowl#Sugar Bowl#Bowl Games#College Football#Ole Miss#American Football#College Sports#Caesars Superdome#New Orleans Tv#Espn#Rebels#Corral#Sec
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To Being An Underdog Against Georgia

Following a pair of College Football Playoff games on New Year’s Eve, the National Championship stage is set for a matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. This won’t be the first time these teams have faced off in the 2021-22 season. Just last month, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide dismantled the previously-undefeated Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game.
The Spun

Look: Ex-Ohio State Football Player Responds To Kirk Herbstreit

Former Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson has been on a Twitter tirade for the last couple of hours. He first announced that he was retiring from football and then it turned into him bashing Buckeyes fans and even going at some of the coaches. Williamson is now going at ESPN’s...
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest injury update on Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

It looks like good news for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Corral left Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Baylor in the first quarter with an ankle injury, and was transported from the sideline to the locker room on a cart. He later emerged on crutches and without his pads and helmet, visibly emotional as it was clear he would not be able to return to the game.
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To National Anthem At The Rose Bowl

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world welcomed in the New Year with an incredible slate of bowl games. Arguably the best game on the docket came in the mid-afternoon window. No. 6 Ohio State took the field for a contest against No. 11 Utah in what promises to be an incredible game.
The Spun

NFL World Is Getting Concerned For Joe Burrow Today

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits. Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely...
FanSided

Matt Corral injury update: NFL prospect gets great news

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral gets incredible news after his scary Sugar Bowl injury. Though Matt Corral’s Ole Miss career may have ended on a terrible note, the Rebels’ star signal-caller got amazing news on his injured ankle. Corral got rolled up on very early in Ole...
On3.com

UCF quarterback flips transfer commitment following Caleb Williams news

Just hours after Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, the Sooners have picked up another quarterback through the portal. Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced on Twitter he plans to transfer and join the Sooners’ quarterback room. Gabriel, who missed most of the...
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To Bengals’ Huge Win

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals notched one of the biggest wins of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second field goal. With the win, the Bengals clinched the AFC North, securing a playoff berth in Year 2 of the Burrow era. Burrow’s girlfriend,...
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
245
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy