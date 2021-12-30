Here's how to watch Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will have some new faces on his staff as the Rebels prepare for his third season in Oxford. AP

The Matchup: No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

Where: Caesars Superdome (74,295), New Orleans

TV: ESPN, 7:45 p.m.

Series: Baylor leads 1-0

Coaches – Baylor: Dave Aranda, 13-9 at Baylor (2nd year) and 13-9 overall (2nd year). Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 15-7 at OM (2nd year) and 76-41 overall (10th year).

Trends: The Rebels and Bears met once previously, a 20-10 win by Baylor in 1975 … Ole Miss has won 12 of its last 14 bowl games, including last season’s Outback Bowl win over Indiana … The 2022 Sugar Bowl is Ole Miss’ 10th appearance in the game and 39th bowl game overall, which is 21st-most nationally … Baylor is making its 26th bowl game and is 13-12 all-time in bowls, though only 2-6 in games on New Year’s … It is the Bears’ third Sugar Bowl (1-1).

Notes: Ole Miss statistically has the fourth-most improved defense in college football, allowing 13.3 points per game (25) less than a season ago … Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral will be playing in his last game for the Rebels. He is one of four quarterbacks with 20 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing this season (31 total) … Corral’s 328 yards of offense per game ranks 10th nationally … Junior running back Snoop Conner has 13 touchdown runs (tied for second in SEC) on just 119 carries (11%) … Baylor’s Abram Smith ranks eighth nationally with 1,429 rushing yards … The Bears have won four games against ranked teams this season … Baylor has not allowed more than 30 points in a single game this season and is holding teams nearly 12 points per game under their season average … Ole Miss and Baylor are tied for fourth and tied for ninth in fourth-down conversions in the country (26 and 22), respectively.

Prediction: Ole Miss 31-24