‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Fans Want Truth Behind Garrett Randall’s Past Crime

With just one more episode remaining in the fourth season of “Yellowstone,” there is much left to be settled before the end credits.

It is highly unlikely that we will get answers to all of our “Yellowstone” questions. Still, there are storylines that need to advance in the season four finale.

Since making his debut in the third season, Garrett Randall has been a man of mystery to fans of the hit show. Randall is Jamie Dutton’s biological father and is now reunited with his son. We don’t yet know Randall’s true intentions now that he is back in Jamie’s life. Many think Randall is just using Jamie for his own gain, encouraging him to run for Montana Governor. Others believe that Randall is genuinely happy to have his son back and is doing his best to make up for lost years.

With Christina and her child back in the fold, Jamie has the legitimate family in place that he craves. While that is great for Jamie, it seems his biological father is the one pulling the strings.

In the third season, Randall tells Jamie about how he killed his mother. After finding his newborn son sucking on a crack pipe as if it were a bottle, Randall kills Jamie’s mother. He tells Jamie it was the only way to give his son a normal life. In the most recent episode, we see Randall and John Dutton discussing the incident. It certainly seems like there is much more to the story than what we know right now. In a recent Reddit thread, “Yellowstone” fans discuss the incident.

“I don’t think John or Garrett are telling the whole story about the situation,” a Reddit user says. “Jamie needs to do his lawyerly research and find out the truth for himself.”

‘Yellowstone’ Season Four Is Down to One Final Episode

With only a single remaining episode in the fourth season, many “Yellowstone” fans are hoping for another piece to the Garrett Randall puzzle. Some fans even suggested they would love to see a flashback scene to the murder incident. Interestingly, it doesn’t seem like John Dutton has much pity for Randall.

“He could’ve told them what she’d become,” another Redditor points out. “She became what he made her. And then he killed her for it.”

The dynamics of this storyline make it one of the most intriguing on the entire show. It seems as if John Dutton and Garrett Randall are intertwined through a past incident. “Yellowstone” fans are eager to see the full scope of their relationship and it could very well come in the final episode of season four.

The tenth and final episode of “Yellowstone” season four is just a few days away so strap yourself in and get ready for some fireworks.