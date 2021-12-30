ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Elton John's Tribute to Princess Diana Almost Didn't Happen

KTVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John famously sang 'Goodbye England's...

www.ktvb.com

go955.com

New files reveal plea from Westminster Abbey for Elton John to perform at Princess Diana’s funeral

Perhaps the most memorable moment of the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales on September 6, 1997 was Elton John‘s emotional performance of his rewritten version of “Candle in the Wind,” in which he sang, “Goodbye England’s Rose.” Now, new files released from the British National Archives reveal that the head of Westminster Abbey, where the funeral took place, made a personal plea to Buckingham Palace to have Elton included in the service.
Shropshire Star

Clergyman’s appeal to Palace to allow Elton John to sing at Diana’s funeral

The Dean of Westminster said the singer’s reworked version of Candle In The Wind captured the public mood following the princess’s death. The Dean of Westminster personally appealed to Buckingham Palace to allow Sir Elton John to deliver his famous rendition of Candle In The Wind at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, according to newly released government files.
Elton John
