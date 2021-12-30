Ole Miss-Baylor: Who has the edge?

Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and Rebels' quarterback Matt Corral both wanted to be around for one more game together in the Sugar Bowl. AP

Quarterbacks

Matt Corral will play his final game in an Ole Miss jersey, and what a career it has been — 49 touchdown passes over the last two seasons, another 15 rushing a seventh-place finish in the 2021 Heisman Trophy voting. Baylor’s Gerry Bohanon missed the Big 12 title game but is listed atop the pregame depth chart. Either way, this is Corral’s game.

Edge: Ole Miss

Running backs

What Ole Miss has in pure quantity of runners (three running backs with 500 rushing yards), Baylor has in star power, as Abram Smith has 1,429 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. It isn’t just Smith, however, as Trestan Ebner has 764 yards on the ground.

Edge: Baylor

Wide receivers/tight ends

Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton (946 yards, nine touchdowns) and Ole Miss’ Dontario Drummond (924 yards, eight touchdowns) are two of the country’s more underrated receivers. Both teams also have depth, as the Bears and Rebels have four receivers each with at least 300 receiving yards. The Rebels appear to finally be healthy, however, and should be at their best on New Year’s.

Edge: Ole Miss

Offensive line

Baylor features one of the best pass blocking units in the country, surrendering just 1.38 sacks per game (tied for 18th nationally). Ole Miss ranks 52nd with two sacks per game allowed. Both teams run the ball extremely well, though the Rebels do it a bit better. Ole Miss has had moments where pass protection breaks down, forcing Corral to make people miss in the pocket.

Edge: Baylor

Defensive line

Baylor’s run defense is 15th nationally, giving up 116.9 yards per game. A big reason for that is due to a strong front anchored by a trio of defensive lineman weighing at least 290 pounds each. At 350 pounds, Siaki Ika is one of the top interior defenders in the country. The Bears don’t possess a dominant pass rusher like senior Sam Williams (12.5 sacks), though. Each line is good at different things, but Bears are a bit more imposing overall.

Edge: Baylor

Linebackers

The aforementioned Baylor run defense is bolstered by its linebackers. First-team All-Big 12 selection Terrel Bernard is the best of the Bears’ group. Ole Miss has a stellar duo in Chance Campbell and Mark Robinson. While they don’t have the accolades, they have been the key to Ole Miss’ strong defense since the Arkansas game. They have a combined 186 tackles.

Edge: Ole Miss

Secondary

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Jalen Pitre is the start of a Baylor secondary that excels in taking the ball away. Pitre, a safety, has two of the Bears’ 16 interceptions, a number that is tied for seventh in college football. The Rebels have had issues at times in the secondary, and Baylor just doesn’t make many mistakes on the back end.

Edge: Baylor

Special teams

Caden Costa is out following a suspension for performance enhancing substances. Cale Nation was solid in relief against Mississippi State, hitting all four PATs and a field goal in the win. Both teams’ punters are solid, though the Bears’ Isaac Power is averaging about two yards per punt better than Mac Brown (46.2). Baylor kicker Isaiah Hankins is 14 of 20 on field goals this season but has more experience than Nation. Ole Miss is the better punt returning team, and Baylor the better kick returning team. The Bears defend punt and kick returns well, ranking 29th and eighth, respectively. Ole Miss is stellar defending punts (tied for 15th) and middle of the pack on kicks (65th).

Edge: Baylor