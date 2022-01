BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals are responding to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Facility for a fire inside the facility. Investigators will work with the fire department to determine what caused the fire. This is an active investigation. #BREAKING: heavy EMS and police presence outside jail in downtown Baltimore on E Madison St. Baltimore Firefighters Union is reporting a jail fire. They say at least 30 inmates are suffering from smoke inhalation due to lack of ventilation. @wjz Here’s a look at the scene : pic.twitter.com/T70EKOiJqB — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) January 3, 2022 #BREAKING: heavy EMS and police presence outside jail in downtown Baltimore on E Madison St. Baltimore Firefighters Union is reporting a jail fire. They say at least 30 inmates are suffering from smoke inhalation due to lack of ventilation. @wjz Here’s a look at the scene : pic.twitter.com/T70EKOiJqB — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) January 3, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO