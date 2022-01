On this day in 1999, three members of the Keokuk (IA) Fire Department died in the line of duty while trying to rescue three children during a house fire. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, on December 22, 1999, the Keokuk Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in a residential structure. The fire occurred at roughly 0825 hours. The structure was a house built in 1910 that had been divided into three apartments.

