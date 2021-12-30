Amazon To Sponsor Thrive Outside Community Initiative

Comcast Business and CEIC partnership supports optimism post-pandemic. Businesses are beginning to feel a post-pandemic positivity, in part because the changes they made during the shutdown worked and they are now well-positioned for whatever might come next. In April 2021, the Central Eastside Industrial Council (CEIC) partnered with Comcast Business and Northwest architecture firm Mackenzie to provide additional support to retailers, restaurants, and venues as they emerged from the restrictions on gatherings. Pre-pandemic, these three Portland businesses — global marketplace Cargo, vegan goods shop Herbivore, and pantry provisioner Wellspent Market — focused primarily on walk-in customers and in-person events. Now, they are reaching a national customer base thanks to the support they received from this initiative, website improvements, and greater online reach.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO