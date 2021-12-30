ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon To Sponsor Thrive Outside Community Initiative

By SGB Media
 5 days ago

Outdoor Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), announced a new sponsorship by Amazon to fund the expansion of its Thrive Outside Community Initiative. Amazon joins L.L. Bean, Patagonia, REI, Thule, VF Corporation, Winnebago Industries, Wolverine Worldwide,...

Inside Higher Ed

Amazon Gift Signals Confidence in Community Colleges

Getty Images — Amazon is funding a pilot that will support the launch of new computer science bachelor’s degree programs at community and technical colleges in Seattle and across Washington State, an investment meant to address a workforce shortage plaguing the e-commerce giant and other employers who can’t find qualified candidates for unfilled computer science positions.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

U.S. Xpress Wraps 2021 With Increased Community Partnerships, Employee Education & Giving, and Inclusion & Diversity Initiatives

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 30, 2021-- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) today announced significant progress in key metrics gauging its commitment to its communities and team members. Released earlier in 2021, the Company’s Corporate Responsibility Report outlines metrics to strengthen community involvement and programs that support its nearly 10,000 team members through an inclusive and diverse workforce. Progress this year includes:
BUSINESS
tomahawkleader.com

Hatchet Pride Project among community initiatives supported by LP Foundation in 2021

NASHVILLE, TENN. – A donation of $10,000.00 to the Hatchet Pride Project was among numerous contributions made by the LP Foundation in 2021. The Hatchet Pride Project, largely funded by private donors and sponsors, saw myriad upgrades and improvements made to Hatchet Field, located at the Tomahawk school complex. The athletic facility now includes a track, synthetic field, bleacher system, lighting, concession stand, ticket booth and entrance, and the new athletic field has an improved surface and infrastructure.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chicago City Wire

2021 Annual Report: Thriving Communities through Healthier Kids

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago issued the following announcement on Dec. 27. In the year since the launch of the Patrick M. Magoon Institute for Healthy Communities, we have developed and fostered community partnerships and initiatives to better reach youth where they live, learn and grow. As we reflect on the past year and look to what lies ahead, we’re excited and determined to continue our work to transform community health.
CHICAGO, IL
TravelPulse

Alaska Airlines Sponsors Initiative to Train More African-American Pilots

Alaska Airlines is starting an initiative to train more African-American pilots, a program that will hopefully lead to eventual employment with the carrier. According to a story in Flying Magazine, the new True North Pilot Pathway Program will be implemented at two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore and Delaware State University.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The 2021 Year In Review: Executive Shuffle

New heads of Amazon, Asics North America, Boardriders, Herschel Supply, Salomon, Timberland, and Topgolf were among the major C-suite moves that transformed leadership across the active lifestyle industry in 2021. Below are notable executive changes by month for 2021. December 2021. The Board of Directors of Escalade, Inc. announced the...
BUSINESS
Sun Outdoors Acquires Jellystone Park Franchisor

Michigan-based Sun Outdoors, which owns more than a dozen Jellystone Park franchise locations, has acquired Jellystone Park’s franchisor, Leisure Systems Inc. (LSI). LSI CEO and President Rob Schutter sent a letter to LSI franchisees saying that he would continue to lead the franchises. He later met with them over a Zoom call.
BUSINESS
GSM Outdoors Acquires SOG Specialty Knives

GSM Outdoors has acquired SOG Specialty Knives, the American knife and tool manufacturing company based in Lynnwood, WA. “Since 1986, SOG has been synonymous with austere-duty knives intended to meet the needs of defense professionals,” said Eddie Castro, CEO, GSM Outdoors, based in Irving, TX. “The name is instantly recognized by military, first responders, and blade enthusiasts for their high-quality craftsmanship and reliable performance. Our acquisition of SOG represents an important expansion of the GSM family of brands, and we look forward to taking the brand to that next level of consumer support and product innovation.”
LYNNWOOD, WA
24/7 Wall St.

25 American Industries That Are Thriving

The noted Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter is credited with coining the term “creative destruction,” a quick summary of how free-market economies discard obsolete jobs. Nowhere does that happen more frequently than in the United States, which is constantly reinventing itself. Innovation has heralded job opportunities in areas of the economy that did not exist a […]
ECONOMY
oregonbusiness.com

Thriving in a New Business World

Comcast Business and CEIC partnership supports optimism post-pandemic. Businesses are beginning to feel a post-pandemic positivity, in part because the changes they made during the shutdown worked and they are now well-positioned for whatever might come next. In April 2021, the Central Eastside Industrial Council (CEIC) partnered with Comcast Business and Northwest architecture firm Mackenzie to provide additional support to retailers, restaurants, and venues as they emerged from the restrictions on gatherings. Pre-pandemic, these three Portland businesses — global marketplace Cargo, vegan goods shop Herbivore, and pantry provisioner Wellspent Market — focused primarily on walk-in customers and in-person events. Now, they are reaching a national customer base thanks to the support they received from this initiative, website improvements, and greater online reach.
PORTLAND, OR
Chattanooga Daily News

Famous clothing store closes after employee revealed on her social media account that customer found hoodies crawling with bugs and the store wasn’t doing enough about it

According to reports, a clothing store in New York City is reportedly closed after an employee revealed on Twitter that a customer had found clothing crawling with bugs. The woman also complained that the location wasn’t doing enough about it. The unidentified woman, who reportedly works at the H&M...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Walmart's Year-End Clearance event is huge — 15 deals worth shopping

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

How Supply Chain Challenges Set Up Off-Price Stores For Wins in 2022

Massive supply chain slowdowns hindered the businesses of several major retailers and brands in 2021. Meanwhile, the off-price sector has picked up major wins. Discount stores saw strong results throughout 2021. TJX Companies Inc., which owns Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and Home Goods, reported net sales in Q3 of $12.5 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 24%. Ross Stores, Inc. reported that Q3 sales were up 19% year over year to $4.6 billion. As the new year kicks off, these chains will likely continue to benefit from the port congestion, factory shutdowns and labor shortages that prevented many retailers from receiving inventory in...
RETAIL

