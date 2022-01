Announced last month, Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) reports that it has completed the acquisition of neobank platform Digit. Digit will operate as a business unit within Oportun and continue to be led by Digit founder and CEO, Ethan Bloch. All of Digit’s 100+ employees are said to have joined Oportun and will continue their job functions.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO