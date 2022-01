If you’ve ever watched the top of a tip-up spin after a pike has taken the offering below, be it frozen smelt, herring or perhaps even a hot dog, you often wonder when the metal circular blur is going to stop. Sometimes the process takes well over thirty seconds before the whirring T slows down and the force of nature on the other end takes a break from its underwater jaunt. That’s because pike are creatures of speed, sprinters capable of blasting across a short distance at an incredible pace to ambush their prey and trap them in their toothy maw.

