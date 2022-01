U.S. stock futures pointed to gains at Tuesday's open, which would add to Wall Street's advance on the first trading day of the year after a strong 2021. The Dow and the S&P 500 each rose 0.6% on Monday, closing at record highs. The Nasdaq gained 1.2%, but it remained 1.4% away from its latest record finish in November. (CNBC)

