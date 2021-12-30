ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Our Outdoors: All Smiles

By dakotaedgeoutdoors
Sidney Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a Christmas carol guy through and through, which generally makes coming out of the holidays a little hard on my psyche. The satellite radio stations that I’ve been listening to since the day after Halloween are all returning to their regularly scheduled programming for the next ten months, and the...

www.sidneyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Adirondack Explorer

Looking for outdoor adventures this holiday? Be prepared for all conditions

Winds, thaws and freezes combine for diverse trail conditions. Outdoor enthusiasts this winter should plan for a wide range of conditions after a series of thaws in December. In Saranac Lake, temperatures hit a high of 58 on December 16, then dropped to negative 5 Monday, according to Weather Underground. In between, high winds knocked down trees and at least five inches of snow fell in many places.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Highsnobiety

Here Are Our Outdoor Essentials for Hiking & Camping

We had a great year for outdoor activities. Aided — no surprise here — by the abundance of outdoor gear that we actually wanted to wear and use. From the wealth of hiking kicks that lived across our outdoors and city wardrobes to the GORE-TEX coats we spent our savings on, there was so much going on in the world of performance gear this year. But that wasn’t the whole story for us. Our expeditions were also facilitated by a bunch of more practical pieces of gear, too.
LIFESTYLE
Brush News Tribune

Give outdoor cheer all year with Colorado Parks and Wildlife

With a number of activities and gifting occasions slated for the upcoming weeks, Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites you to celebrate the holiday season with us. Whether you prefer snowshoeing across a snowy landscape or warming up by a crackling fire with a magazine, our state parks and online store offers a wide selection of activities and items for you to enjoy with loved ones.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Smiling with Santa

Children from all across the county enjoyed telling Santa their Christmas wishes recently with smiles for the camera. Letters to Santa and old photos are in this weeks issue of the newspaper.
SOCIETY
CBS Baltimore

While Adults Spin Their Wheels In The Snow, The Kids Break Out Their Sleds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If it’s not Cash, then it’s Will or Carson speeding by everybody down the hill Monday at the Baltimore County Board of Education.  The lesson these kids all taught WJZ was “humility in defeat.” It’s the calm of a winter storm bringing snow across the Baltimore region – the perfect condition for some competition.  “We had Winter Break just now and it’s our first snow day so it’s really nice,” said one middle schooler alongside his Father.  There’s nothing like zooming down with the tips of your ears freezing, your eyes watering from the wind, putting that smile on your face. It gives little kids all the emotions.  “I was scared,” a little girl explained to WJZ.  We asked why.  “I don’t know… because it feels like I’m going to hit that tree down the hill,” she laughed.  Carson from the Gilman school loves to talk trash, but at least the WJZ team didn’t finish in last.  We take a final review of the tape of a race down the hill. Perfect form with Emily and Crew anchoring. One boy wiped out but he’d be okay. Tough guys live in Baltimore.  Win or loss, not a bad way to treat an extended Winter Break.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bublé
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
Parade

25 Popular Teacup Dogs if You're Look for a Super Cute Tiny Dog

Teacup dogs are the smallest type of dog breeds of them all. They have become renowned and famous for their puppy-like features and their tiny sizes. Their small frames make them perfect for pet owners who live in apartments or condos. Before future adopters run to adopt one of these...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Christmas Carol#Great Outdoors
Sedalia Democrat

Counting all of our family blessings this week

For the first time in at least six years, our entire immediate family is together. There have been two new additions since then which brings our new total to 12. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thecountrynote.com

Hope Nation Radio Continues to Put Smiles on Children’s Faces During the Happiest Season of All

NASHVILLE, TENN. – This month, charitable internet radio station Hope Nation Radio was spreading Christmas cheer with their annual holiday toy drive. They have partnered up with Brickshore Media and Louisiana Pacific (LP) and teamed up with Brilliant Sky Toys and Books, Phillips Toy Mart and Totally Rad Toy House for this toy drive that brought smiles to all the children fighting cancer.
NASHVILLE, TN
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial: Our hope for all this season: A breath of peace

Around this time 150 years ago, English poet Christina Rossetti — perhaps while looking out her window at a wintry London — began writing these words:. “In the Bleak Midwinter,” published in the January 1872 issue of Scribner’s Monthly, wouldn’t become well known until it was twice set to music. (You’ve most likely heard it sung to the 1906 setting by Gustav Holst.)
RELIGION
Sidney Herald

Salmon, Mule Deer Projects Make for Busy Fall

Most people think of fish and wildlife surveys in terms of test-netting to determine stocking success or pheasant rooster crowing counts as an indication for prehunt bird populations, but this fall a couple of important Game and Fish Department survey results were assessed. With so many different species and populations,...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Halloween
Sidney Herald

The last column of the year

It’s daybreak, which isn’t all that early in this light-deprived season. So far, the snowdrifts in the yard seem navigable but we’re expecting 45 mph winds and that will reorganize the white stuff into who knows what. You know, those snowbirds are looking smarter all the time. Gus the Wonder Pug took one step outside and scampered back in. I guess he intends to hold it.
JOURNALISM
Sidney Herald

The last Christmas

I spent Christmas on the road this year, not for the first time and perhaps not for the last. After I file this I’m beginning the two-and-a-half day drive home. When I was a boy and my father was in the Navy we often traveled long distances to visit family over Christmas. This time I drove to Virginia to visit my mother in an assisted living facility almost certainly for the last time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sidney Herald

Happy New Year

That’s a joke I love, and I always have to explain it. Fortunately it’s a rare example of a joke which is still funny once explained. I heard the story on a TV interview with actor Donald Sutherland. He said he grew up on a farm in Canada and had a neighbor whose ear had been bitten off by a horse.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy