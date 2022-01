Tottenham have been hit by fresh coronavirus concerns ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea.Spurs already had an outbreak that affected nine first-team players in December and saw two games called off, but boss Antonio Conte says there are now another couple of potential issues in the camp.They are waiting for results of PCR tests while Conte is also hoping there are no further new positive tests on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s trip to the European champions.“We are checking a couple of situations, we’ll see,” he said. “We are checking a couple of situations about Covid...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO