For How Long Will North Korea Be Able to Sustain Its Lockdown?

By William Gallo
Voice of America
 5 days ago

SEOUL — When the coronavirus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, North Korea locked its borders faster and harder than virtually any other country. For North Korea, it was a matter of necessity; the country’s fragile health care system is unable to cope with a major disease...

www.voanews.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Kim Jong Un continues to look slimmer than ever as he addresses officials on North Korea's 'next stage of victory' amid economic crisis caused by Covid and sanctions

Kim Jong Un is looking slimmer than ever in new photos released by state media yesterday. The North Korean leader, 37, appeared noticeably trim in the photos released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which were taken during a key ruling party meeting - a forum he has previously used to make major New Year policy announcements.
WORLD
beef2live.com

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In North Korea

Rice was the most produced food commodity in North Korea in 2019 followed by corn and fresh vegetables. North Korea produced more than 2.8 million metric tons of rice in 2019. North Korea produced more than 1 million metric tons of 4 different food commodities in 2019. North Korea, officially...
ECONOMY
The Independent

South Korean defects to North in rare move

An individual from South Korea crossed the heavily armed border to the North in a rare defection, according to the country’s military.Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that an individual whose nationality has not been identified crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) from Gangwon Province in South Korea around 10:40 p.m. on New Year’s Day, reported NK News.The MDL bisects the 4-km-wide demilitarised zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas.The border is one of the most guarded in the world. It is surrounded by electric and barbed wire fencing, armed guards patrol and surveillance cameras are in constant use....
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

North Koreans Banned From Laughing, Drinking Alcohol, Engaging in Leisurely Activities for 11 Days To Commemorate Kim Jong-il’s Death Anniversary

North Korea recently announced an extended mourning period to commemorate Kim Jong-un's father's 10th death anniversary, Kim Jong-il. According to reports, North Koreans have been mourning the death of the former leader for ten days throughout the first nine years since his passing. But this year, the country decided to add another day because it is Jong-il's 10th death anniversary.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Gymnast Who Vaulted Fence to Flee North Korea Has Defected Back, Reports Say

In 2020, an unidentified North Korean man’s daring escape effort made headlines when he apparently used his experience as a gymnast to scale the 10-foot fortified fence at the border and defect to the South. Now, according to reports from South Korea, the same man has returned to the North. There were reports over the weekend that a man was seen crossing the militarized border from South Korea into North Korea in what, at first, appeared to be a vanishingly rare defection to the North. But Seoul’s defense ministry said Monday that the man was actually North Korean, and the Yonhap news agency reported that it was the same gymnast who made an athletic escape in 2020. “The authorities in charge are examining relevant details,” South Korea’s defense ministry said in a statement.
ASIA
AFP

Unidentified person enters North Korea from South in rare border breach: Seoul

An unidentified person entered North Korea from the South on New Year's Day, the military in Seoul said Sunday, a rare breach of the heavily fortified border between the neighbours. Years of repression and poverty in North Korea have led more than 30,000 people to flee to the South in the decades since the Korean War, but crossings in the other direction are extremely rare. The person was detected by surveillance equipment in the Demilitarised Zone -- which divides the Korean peninsula -- at 9:20 pm local time on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday. It sparked a search operation by the military, but to no avail.
POLITICS
Washington Times

North Korea more isolated and unpredictable

During his 10 years of authoritarian rule in North Korea, its leader, Kim Jong-un, failed to accomplish his two primary objectives: normalization of relations with the U.S. and acceptance of North Korea as a nuclear weapons state. When Mr. Kim took over from his father, Kim Jong-il, who died of...
POLITICS
Council on Foreign Relations

North Korea’s Military Capabilities

North Korea could have more than sixty nuclear weapons, according to analysts’ estimates, and has successfully tested missiles that could strike the United States with a nuclear warhead. It has the world’s fourth-largest military, with more than 1.2 million personnel, and is believed to possess chemical and biological weapons....
MILITARY

