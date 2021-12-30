ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

385 cases of COVID-19 in county Thursday; 5 deaths; state passes 2M cases

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 385 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,069.

The county’s total cases are now at 52,874 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 29,398 cases and 596 deaths; Monroe County has 25,739 cases and 416 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 19,436 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to over two million, at 2,013,156.

Maggi Barton, Deputy Press secretary at the Department of Health, said the high numbers are accurate and they do not reflect a “data dump” of backlogged cases.

“We are seeing many Pennsylvanians getting tested following the holiday season,” Barton said. “There could be several reasons for increases in cases.”

Weekly update

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 27:

• 73.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

• 279,989 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

— 146,007 booster doses administered in the past week.

— 23,348 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

• 31.1% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week, largely attributed to the Christmas holiday.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Dec. 20–Sunday, Dec. 26:

• The daily average number of cases was 9,979.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27, was 0.4 percent lower than on Dec. 20.

• The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18% and 17%, respectively.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Luzerne County 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans will serve as the county's interim operational services division head when Edmund O'Neill leaves that position Jan. 14, County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Monday. Crocamo also reappointed two other interim division...
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attempts to dismiss charges accusing the Nebraska Republican of making false statements to FBI agents who were investigating an illegal foreign donation to his campaign. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. denied Fortenberry's motions...
The wheels continue to turn around a proposal drafted last month to establish a regional police force between five area municipalities, as several of the municipalities in question accepted the proposal during a series of meetings held Monday night. The proposal...
WASHINGTON — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said...
