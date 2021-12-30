Review: Sagamore Spirit Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey

It has been gratifying to watch the true emergence of American single malt whiskeys in the last few years, from something of a novelty to a more widely recognized and codified example of a new style finding its footing in the U.S. market. As recently as a few years ago, American-made malt whiskey was primarily the domain of a few older companies that had long been functioning as evangelists, producing a unique product unlike scotch whisky in the sense that it was often distilled and aged with techniques that were quite different from those used in Scotland. The last couple years, on the other hand, have seen an explosion of younger distilleries trying their hand at American single malt, bringing techniques to play that are both traditional and innovative. It’s become a widespread enough segment, in fact, that we even have collaborative projects such as the Vermont-based Lost Lantern, a melding of six different American single malts into one blend.

