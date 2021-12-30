Review: Sagamore Spirit Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey

Chocolate and red wine are fine, but chocolate and whiskey are next-level delicious. These brownies from Shae Minnillo, a bartender at Manolito in New Orleans, are dark, decadent, and infused with a full five ounces of Irish whiskey (which gives them a mild, nutty sweetness and slightly savory edge) and walnuts. "Walnuts are excellent in brownies. Additionally, they pair well with whiskey. My thinking was to boost some of the flavors of the whiskey and brownies at the same time. If you choose to pick up some walnut liqueur you can simply drizzle it on top of the brownies or make some walnut whipped cream. It creates another layer of reinforcement," Minnillo says of his creation. Paired with a dessert-friendly whiskey cocktail, like a cozy Irish Coffee, a classic Old Fashioned, or even just a neat pour of whiskey, this chocolaty treat will end your night right.
Comments / 0