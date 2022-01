All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As we wave goodbye to 2021, it’s time to start thinking about those new year’s resolutions. So, what commitment will you be making to yourself in 2022? One good place to start is with your skin—and the K-Beauty trends bound to take over in 2022. While eating clean and drinking less (especially after the holiday festivities), are obvious choices, let us make the case for specifically looking after your skin, the body’s largest organ. And who better to advise on how to do this than the industry’s leading K-beauty and skin care experts? From fermented tea and kombucha to red onion, these are the upcoming K-beauty trends you need to know about.

SKIN CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO