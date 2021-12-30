ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Flipsider News: Robinhood Crypto Wallet Launch, $4.8B ETH Burnt, Sun Dumps $600M Ether, Polygon Fixes $24B Bug, Voyager In Trouble, Jamestown to Host New Year’s Eve Metaverse Party

Cover picture for the articleRobinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Crypto Wallet to Launch in January, Shiba Inu Could Be Listed Soon. 1.2 Million ETH Burnt in 4 Months, Justin Sun Dumps $600 Million in ETH. Polygon Fixes Critical Bug that Put $24 Billion Matic Tokens at Risk. Voyager Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Hidden...

dailyhodl.com

Whales Are Accumulating 10 Altcoins on Ethereum Competitor Avalanche, According to On-Chain Data

New data from a whale-surveilling website reveals which crypto assets are being devoured by the top 1,000 Avalanche (AVAX) whales. According to WhaleStats, which recently began keeping track of the smart contract platform and Ethereum (ETH) competitor, deep-pocketed AVAX investors are, on average, snapping up thousands of dollars worth of stablecoins and other altcoins.
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – SEC Recruits Crypto Aide, Shiba Inu Prepares for Doggy DAO, SHIB Burn Fitness App, Binance Cancels C2C in China, ETH 2.0 Rocket Pool Hits $360 Million, Robinhood Adds Options Rolling

The SEC has recruited former Senate aide as Gary Gensler’s crypto advisor. Shiba Inu prepares for Doggy DAO, bigger SHIB burns incoming with fitness app. Binance cancels C2C trading in mainland China, suggests replacement. ETH 2.0 staking protocol hits $360 million TVL in five weeks. Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) looks to...
investing.com

Justin Sun Joins Whales Dumping Ethereum, Trades $600 Million ETH in December

Following Ethereum’s drop below $4,000, a wave of whales (holding above 1,000 ETH) have proceeded to dump the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency. With Ethereum trading under $3,800, a new report disclosed that whale wallets holding more than 1,000 ETH (or $3.92 million) has dropped by nearly 5% this year.
investing.com

Robinhood plans to launch beta crypto wallets in January as HOOD drops to $17

Cryptocurrency and stock trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) plans to roll out the beta version of its digital wallet feature starting in January 2022. In a Wednesday blog post, Robinhood said tens of thousands of users currently on the waitlist for the trading app’s crypto wallet would have access to the beta version starting in mid-January. The trading app said more than 1.6 million people were waiting for the wallet, which will support depositing and withdrawing Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and other tokens.
investing.com

5 Cryptocurrencies Beyond Bitcoin To Keep On Your Radar In 2022

The cryptocurrency market has been ultra-volatile and full of twists and turns in 2021, a year that has also seen an explosion in the adoption of cryptos as an investment by both individuals and institutions. Bitcoin remains undeniably the most important cryptocurrency with its capitalization representing more than 40% of...
Robinhood is expanding further into the cryptocurrency market. The stock and crypto trading application is now seeking to launch a digital wallet feature. The feature will be unveiled at the beginning of next year. This year, Robinhood has enjoyed major growth following the exchange’s listing of Dogecoin. It became one...
Based on the feedback, Robinhood would be integrating some security features on crypto transactions. Robinhood Markets Inc, a US-based financial services company, earlier announced that it is introducing new wallets called “Wenwallets” expected to help customers send and receive cryptos on and out of the app. The response was massive as over 1 million signups to its waitlist were registered in less than 30 days. As it stands, more than 1.6 million people have signed up for the wallets. The process to launch the wallet is perfectly going to plan as they have recently ended the Alpha testing.
Recently, the cryptocurrency market added another crown to its feather when it had surpassed the $3 trillion mark in terms of its market capitalization. Major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have demonstrated enormous growth in their value, encouraging many new investors to enter this industry. Experts have advised keeping...
The sky could be the limit if all goes well with Ethereum’s upgrade next year. Decentraland could help investors benefit from the growth of the metaverse. Basic Attention Token is a top play among application-focused cryptocurrencies. December has been a tough month for most cryptocurrencies. With money generally moving...
Kadena was one of the biggest crypto winners in 2021, and its momentum seems likely to continue. Avalanche's ecosystem is growing fast thanks to a robust blockchain architecture. Ethereum could soar in the new year, with a major upgrade on the way. 2021 will go down in investing history as...
More than half (55%) of current Bitcoin owners made their first BTC investment in 2021. A substantial portion of investors are completely new in the world of digital currencies; the world that witnessed enormous rallies and breathtaking crashes this year. Let’s take a look at what the biggest lessons in...
A whale-monitoring site reveals that the wealthiest Ethereum (ETH) whales are accumulating three decentralized finance (DeFi) assets as we enter a new year. Data from WhaleStats shows that the 1,000 non-exchange Ethereum whales are gobbling up SUSHI, the governance token of the decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap. The whale-tracking platform shows...
A top executive at US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is unveiling what he believes is in store for the crypto markets in 2022. In a new company blog post, chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says that Ethereum (ETH) competitors Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) should see significant improvement this year and that new layer-1 (L1) solutions will emerge.
Welcome to the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s decentralized finance newsletter. As the calendar year comes to an end, Cardano’s personable leader Charles Hoskinson shares a message of optimism, unity and collaboration for the future of crypto. Polygon fixes potential billion-dollar protocol vulnerability. Finance Redefined: Polygon fixes $24B bug,...
Brave's innovative web browser and fintech services could power huge gains for its token. Harmony claims to be a blockchain network that can scale without sacrificing security and decentralization. About five years ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) traded at less than $1,000 per token. Earlier this year, the world's most popular cryptocurrency...
