Crypto Flipsider News: Robinhood Crypto Wallet Launch, $4.8B ETH Burnt, Sun Dumps $600M Ether, Polygon Fixes $24B Bug, Voyager In Trouble, Jamestown to Host New Year’s Eve Metaverse Party

Based on the feedback, Robinhood would be integrating some security features on crypto transactions. Robinhood Markets Inc, a US-based financial services company, earlier announced that it is introducing new wallets called “Wenwallets” expected to help customers send and receive cryptos on and out of the app. The response was massive as over 1 million signups to its waitlist were registered in less than 30 days. As it stands, more than 1.6 million people have signed up for the wallets. The process to launch the wallet is perfectly going to plan as they have recently ended the Alpha testing.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO