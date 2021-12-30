4 Things I'm Buying to Get a Little Healthier in 2022

Filling half of your plate with vegetables is one of simplest and most effective things you can do to lose weight. Vegetables are nutrient dense, meaning they have a lot of nutrients but not a lot of calories. In order to lose weight, you need to be in a calorie deficit—but not feel restricted, deprived or hungry, otherwise you won't be able to stick with it. Enter: vegetables. Low in calories and high in water and fiber, 1 cup of vegetables has only 20 to 50 calories. Contrast that with 1 cup of pasta or rice, which has about 200 calories. This is not to say that carbs don't also have a place on your plate but just to put the calorie difference into perspective. (See here for the six carbs you should be eating for weight loss.)

