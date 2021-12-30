Drier and mild conditions coming for New Year’s Eve
By Damon Matson
localdvm.com
5 days ago
Thursday night: Cloudy skies and mild. Winds: L&V, Low: 45 (41-48) New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 60 (56-63), Low: 49 (47-52) New Year’s Day: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower...
TUESDAY: After a very cold start, temperatures have now climbed above freezing. This afternoon will be more mild and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. A slower warming is possible in east Mississippi as clouds continue to clear. WEDNESDAY and […]
Temperatures tonight will fall back into the single digits below to teens above with a breezy east wind in response to a growing system to our west. This area of low pressure will arrive by about dawn tomorrow, increasing the chances for snow from west to east through the morning. Although accumulations will be minimal (the best chance for anything over 2″ will be across the Turtle Mountains), increasingly strong winds will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility, leading to treacherous travel conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for tomorrow afternoon and evening. In addition, cold arctic air will filter in, dropping temperatures through the day tomorrow. Cold arctic air will stick around for a few days, and some neighborhoods will remain below 0 for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures begin to rebound by the end of the week, with additional slight chances for light snow accumulation.
Good Monday! The majority of the snow in our area has moved out. Snow amounts have reached as high as 14+ in some areas, and D.C. is reporting at least 6.7 inches of snow. Temperatures will fall tonight, mainly into the 20’s and middle teens later this evening. These cold temperatures could cause untreated roads to freeze and very icy conditions. High pressure will build in on Tuesday, giving us sunshine, and having winds will begin to diminish. Highs for Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30’s. Overnight lows will be in the 20’s for our Tuesday and heading into Wednesday. High pressure will then begin to move out of our area for Wednesday, which will allow for a southerly flow to develop and bump temperatures up into the mid 40’s. Low pressure from the north will work its way into the area Wednesday. A cold front is associated with this low; however, there is a lack of moisture associated with this front, so conditions look to stay mostly dry. With this low, this will allow for much cooler air to funnel into our area. There is a chance that wintry precipitation is possible for a period. Models are still in disagreement about the track and the intensity of this system. A slight winter storm threat is possible for areas west of the I-95 corridor. High pressure will build in on early morning Friday, bringing dry conditions.
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 27 (23-30) Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a light coastal drizzle early, then breezy at times. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph, High: 44 (41-46), Low: 28 (26-31) Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with snow showers possible late. Highs will be in the...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times.
For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below.
Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s.
TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the workweek, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas, with a brief period of light trades expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and […]
