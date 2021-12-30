How the Property Crime Rate in Missouri Compares to the Nation

(Missourinet) Not everyone is on board with Governor Mike Parson’s decision not to extend Missouri’s COVID-19 state of emergency into the new year. Congresswoman Cori Bush, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page are calling for reinstatement of the order. The St. Louis area Democrats said in a statement,”Governor Parson is weakening one of the few ways his administration was helping to save lives by providing our hospital systems with the flexibility they need to manage this crisis.” The Missouri National Guard will no longer be activated for COVID-related missions. Parson said there’s no need to continue the state of emergency “thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO