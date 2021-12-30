ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported

By Nia Noelle
 6 days ago

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital


According to NBC4i, the Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and it includes a new high for cases reported over 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, a total of 1,975,723 (+20,320) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 95,709 (+592) hospitalizations and 11,687 (+64) ICU admissions. A total of 6,972,058 have at least started the vaccination process — or 59.65% of the state’s population — an increase of 10,778 from the previous day.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest levels of the pandemic, with the Ohio Hospital Association reporting 5,356 patients.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Joy 107.1

Omicron causing rise in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19

  According to NBC4i, Ohio’s hospitals are under immense pressure as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads, and this includes the state’s children’s hospitals. According to an NBC News analysis, in the last four weeks, the average number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped 52 percent. Despite a notion early in the pandemic that children can’t […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Joy 107.1

Man dead in east Columbus shooting; city’s 199th homicide in 2021

  According to NBC4i, one person is dead after a shooting early Monday morning on the east side of Columbus, marking the 199th homicide in the city for 2021. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Shady Lane Drive at approximately 4:39 a.m. When officers arrived at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
