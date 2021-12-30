ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high

By Nia Noelle
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fmspk_0dZ6IteX00


According to NBC4i, Gov. Mike DeWine reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio have reached their highest point of the pandemic.

DeWine said that the Ohio Hospital Association is reporting 5,356 patients. Last week, he called up members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals with staffing shortages, and on Wednesday, he provided an update on those efforts.

DeWine added that since June 1, Ohio data shows that 92.5% of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest:

Comments / 1

Related
Joy 107.1

Omicron causing rise in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19

  According to NBC4i, Ohio’s hospitals are under immense pressure as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads, and this includes the state’s children’s hospitals. According to an NBC News analysis, in the last four weeks, the average number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped 52 percent. Despite a notion early in the pandemic that children can’t […]
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Canal Winchester, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

467
Followers
458
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy