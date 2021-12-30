Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high
According to NBC4i, Gov. Mike DeWine reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio have reached their highest point of the pandemic.
DeWine said that the Ohio Hospital Association is reporting 5,356 patients. Last week, he called up members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals with staffing shortages, and on Wednesday, he provided an update on those efforts.
DeWine added that since June 1, Ohio data shows that 92.5% of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- Enter The ‘Give the Gift of Marvel’ Contest
- 8 Black New Year Traditions That Will Bring You Good Luck
- Judge’s Ruling Against White Cops’ Bogus Discrimination Lawsuit Proves There’s No Such Thing As Reverse Racism
- ‘I’m Not That Christian’: Nikki Giovanni Sounds Off About Kyle Rittenhouse
- Why Phylicia Rashad Is One Of The Culture’s Most Iconic Actresses
- Omicron causing rise in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19
- 16-year-old girl dead in shooting near Canal Winchester
- 93 drivers out at COTA, bus commuters affected
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported
- Where you can dispose of your holiday trees in Columbus
- Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high
Comments / 1