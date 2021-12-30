ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Omicron causing rise in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19

By Nia Noelle
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHTr5_0dZ6IfXb00


According to NBC4i, Ohio’s hospitals are under immense pressure as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads, and this includes the state’s children’s hospitals.

According to an NBC News analysis, in the last four weeks, the average number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped 52 percent.

Despite a notion early in the pandemic that children can’t get sick from the virus, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital they are seeing the opposite as hospitalizations climb with omicron.

One hurdle we are approaching is New Year’s Eve, and doctors say for the safety of adults and children, people should rethink their plans this year.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Joy 107.1

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported

According to NBC4i, the Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and it includes a new high for cases reported over 24 hours. As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, a total of 1,975,723 (+20,320) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 95,709 (+592) hospitalizations and 11,687 […]
OHIO STATE
Joy 107.1

Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high

  According to NBC4i, Gov. Mike DeWine reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio have reached their highest point of the pandemic. DeWine said that the Ohio Hospital Association is reporting 5,356 patients. Last week, he called up members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals with staffing shortages, and on Wednesday, he provided […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Cincinnati, OH
Coronavirus
Cincinnati, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Giovanni
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Betty White
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

467
Followers
458
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy