Q. During your year as the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, was that your first experience with calling plays?. A. I had other pockets of time (calling plays) based on circumstances. We had a veteran coordinator in Tampa by the name of Monte Kiffin, and he was grooming me to be a play-caller. And so, in pockets of time situationally and in circumstances – really whenever the opportunity presented itself – (I got an opportunity), and I was appreciative of the training he gave me in giving me an opportunity to call plays.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO