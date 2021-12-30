Denver weather: New Year's Eve could bring several inches of snow

A light coating of snow covers holiday ornaments hung on the fence outside a home after a storm swept over the region and deposited the first snow of the season Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Denver. The snowfall was the first in 232 consecutive days in Denver, the second-longest snowless streak in city history only eclipsed by the mark of 235 days set in 1887. David Zalubowski - staff, AP

Denver could ring in the New Year with a batch of fresh powder, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.

On Friday night, New Year's Eve, Denver is expected to see between 3-5 inches of snow, the agency said.

Chances of snow showers begin after 11 a.m. Friday at a 50% chance. Overnight that likelihood increases to a 90% chance .

Friday is also expected to see gusty winds with breezes between 8 and 13 mph and gusts up to 21 mph. Temperatures are anticipated to hit 38 degrees Friday, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, the foothills could receive anywhere between 6 and 8 inches and higher elevations near Breckenridge and Vail could see 12 and 18 inches of snow starting Thursday, The Gazette reported.

On New Year's Day more snow showers are likely at a 60% chance, the weather service said.

Before snow arrives, Denver is expected to see a high of 50 degrees Thursday with sunny skies and strong winds between 21 and 26 mph and gusts up to 40 mph, the agency said.

Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:

Friday, New Year's Eve: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees and winds between 8 to 13 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. A 50% chance of snow, mainly after 11 a.m. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday, New Year's Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 19 degrees and winds around 8 mph. Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.