OKC Thunder player grades: Thunder push Suns, fall behind in fourth

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder have made it a tradition this season to stay in games that they have no business in staying in. Wednesday was no different but this might have been the most impressive performance of the season for the team. The Thunder were without six players – a list that includes Josh Giddey, Darius Bazley, Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl all being placed under health and safety protocols. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, who is also under health and safety protocols, also missed his second straight game and Mike Wilks was interim coach once again.

Meanwhile, less than an hour before tip, the Thunder ruled out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with right ankle soreness.

The only true starter the Thunder had this game was Lu Dort. Key rotation player Kenrich Williams only played seven minutes before spraining his right ankle. The rest of the starting lineup and rotation consisted mostly of guys who have been serious time in the G League or at the end of the bench all season long.

With all of these circumstances, it spelled a blowout loss for the Thunder against the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns. While the final score — 115-97 — makes it look like that’s exactly what happened, a 30-16 fourth quarter inflated the number and hid the fact that the Thunder made the Suns sweat all game long as the shorthanded squad even gained the lead multiple times late in the third quarter. The Thunder, on a second night of a back-to-back, had ran out of gas in the tank as tired legs quickly took over and the Suns took advantage and blew a potential upset open.

“I was really proud of our guys,” said Wilks after the game. “I don’t think the final score is indicative of how close it was.”

Let’s take a look at player grades for this valiant effort.

Aaron Wiggins: A+

If any player has taken advantage of the sudden opportunities given to them due to the Thunder’s COVID-19 outbreak, it definitely is Wiggins. The second-round rookie finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. This marks the 22-year-old’s second 20+ point scoring game in his last three games.

Wiggins has outplayed his draft status as the 55th overall pick continues to make a case that he cold legit stick with the rotation once the team is in the clear from health and safety protocols. Especially considering the fact that two-way players are no longer limited to just 50 games this season. The Thunder can not basically make Wiggins an unofficial member of the Thunder roster without having to convert his contract to a full-time NBA deal until in the offseason. I’m sure Wiggins will continue to get more Oklahoma City Blue assignments, but they will probably be on the shorter side if he continues to look this impressive.

Ty Jerome: A+

Speaking of taking advantage of sudden opportunities, Jerome was quickly named starter after Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out before the game and he looked great against his former team. Jerome finished with a career-high 24 points to go along with five assists and eight rebounds.

The Thunder always preach the “Next Man Up” mentality and as big of a sports cliché that is, Jerome really exemplified in this game. Who knows if this earns him more opportunities with the Thunder as he has struggled to get on the court, but it was nice to see Jerome do his best.

Mike Muscala: B

Muscala has to be one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA considering how many points he put up in limited amount of action. Against the Suns, the 30-year-old scored 13 points in 15 minutes. Considering how great that scoring rate is, one has to wonder why the veteran stretch five did not receive more playing time. The tinfoil hat conspiracy theory is that the game was already as close as it was so there was no need in jeopardizing a loss. The Thunder are now 12-22 and 2.5 games back from the 10-25 Houston Rockets for the third worst record in the league.

“They say no moral victories but I don’t know,” said Muscala after the game. “I’m just really proud of our guys. I believe in this team.”

G League guys: A

While it sucks so many guys are dealing with COVID-19 on the team right now, one silver lining has to be the fact that so many G Leaguers are getting a chance to play in the NBA and gain that experience and paycheck.

The Thunder played all four of its hardship exceptions in Rob Edwards, Scotty Hopson, Olivier Sarr and Jaylen Hoard. They also started Paul Watson Jr. — the team’s other two-way player — for the second straight game and had his best performance with 11 points and six rebounds.

You have to be especially happy for Hopson. The 32-year-old made his NBA debut during the 2013-14 season but has spent most of the time since then between playing overseas and the G League. Hopson scored his first NBA points this game and finished with four points.

Wilks talked after the game that Hopson is a favorite of the team and the bench erupted when he scored his first NBA points. It’s nice to see a veteran like Hopson who has grind his way throughout the years to finally achieve his dream of playing in the NBA.

“I played some pickup with him in the last couple years in OKC, said Muscala after the game when asked abI’ve always really liked his game.”

Lu Dort: D+

With so many players out, this game could have really been the game where Dort had the greenlight to carry the offense. Instead, the 22-year-old had one of his worst shooting games of the season as he scored just nine points on 3-of-18 shooting. Dort also went 0-of-7 from three, ending his streak of consecutive games with at least one made three to just 46 contests.

