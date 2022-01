The new year is right around the corner, and that means... well, a lot of things... but mostly within context of this post it means new TVs! We're going to see entirely new lineups for 2022 announced soon, and retailers want to get rid of the old ones before they become obsolete. Right now Newegg has a great deal on the LG C1 Series OLED 4K smart TV. You can get this excellent OLED TV at its lowest price of $1,796.99 and get a $175 Visa gift card. It has been going for this price at several retailers since around September, but no one offers that $175 gift card, which is a nice chunk of change you can spend any way you want.

