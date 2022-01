Coinciding with the 13th anniversary of the creation of the first Bitcoin block, the network hit an important milestone in terms of its network hash rate. The year started on a rather bland note, far below the bold predictions made by several notable Bitcoin proponents in terms of BTC’s price. While 2021 was quite impressive, the cryptocurrency market entered a familiar territory of extreme fear as it began the first week of 2022.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO