2021 has been a roller-coaster ride for the cryptocurrency industry and Arcane Research expects more intriguing developments in 2022. Even as the year proved to be a defining moment for Bitcoin, it found itself on the sidelines as the astonishing rally came to a halt recently. At the same time, many altcoins, some previously obscure, came to the fore, including memecoins. However, Arcane Research outlined the possible changes in the upcoming year, which could turn the tides around.

6 DAYS AGO