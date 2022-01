The Novatar is the newly launching NFT project of a 25K limited collection of avatars. These avatars are here to become your new identity and the ticket into virtual life. All the 25K NFT Novatars are newborn babies. All of them are unique, with different facial features and expressions, race, and color. The mechanics on the blockchain work in a way that newborn baby avatars can age after minting. The owner has the chance to decide when to “age” the baby, transforming it into an adult. During the aging process, the baby will keep some of the genes which were present at the start and will develop new ones.

